All In Credit Union employees set record for volunteer hours

All In Credit Union’s culture of giving back produced a record number of volunteer hours during 2021. In a year that had a reduced number of events and activities due to COVID, All In employees and family members donated more than 2,280 volunteer hours to support their communities.

“As community leaders, donating our time to worthy causes is an important part of who we are,” stated Bobby Michael, All In President/CEO. “We are grateful to all of our employees who are willing to give their time to make a difference in their communities.”

As part of the organization’s #WeGiveBack efforts, Credit Union employees volunteered with 70 organizations during 2021. Volunteer activities included feeding the homeless, educating students, cleaning up communities and raising money for a number of nonprofit organizations.

Kathy Scarbrough, All In Vice President of Marketing, commented, “It’s incredible to see the level of giving by All In employees. Whether we’re in the office or out in the community, our greatest desire is to enrich the lives of others.

About All In Credit Union: All In Credit Union is a full-service financial institution with $2.2 billion in assets. They provide personalized financial solutions to more than 144,000 members in Alabama and Florida. The organization and its employees are committed to enriching the lives of others by helping them reach their goals and achieve financial success. For more information, visit www.allincu.com.