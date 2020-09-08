 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
All In Credit Union enhances grant program
0 comments

All In Credit Union enhances grant program

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

All In Credit Union is known for its generosity, and now All In is adding greater meaning to the phrase “#WeGiveBack” with the announcement of a grant up to $100,000 to be awarded to deserving local organizations for future programs or facilities.

Bobby Michael, All In Credit Union President/CEO, commented, “Throughout our communities there are hundreds of charities making a dramatic difference in people’s lives every day. We want to enhance the work of these vital community partners by providing needed funds to organizations whose dreams for growth and expansion exceed their existing capital.”

Michael continued, “The focus and discipline of All In Credit Union has given us an incredible opportunity to share resources that will create a lasting change in our communities. Working together, we can maximize the positive impact of organizations who are committed to helping others.”

To be eligible for the grant, organizations must complete the official application available at www.allincu.com/grant. The deadline for submission is October 15.

Along with funding, All In Credit Union requests the opportunity to share naming rights for the project(s) or program(s) selected. Organizations that qualify must be located in one of the 10 counties served by All In Credit Union. The list of counties is included on the website along with the grant application.

All applications and required documents will be reviewed by a committee with an announcement of the winner(s) to be made by December 31. For more information, contact Erica Casey at grant@allincu.com or at 334.598.4411 ext. 3500.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Coffee County Jail Report
News

Coffee County Jail Report

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Coffee County Jail between August 23 and August 29. The information is in the following format: name…

News

Spooky in the City set for Oct. 30

Enterprise Parks and Recreation's annual Spooky in the Park event will be replaced this year by a socially-distanced friendly Halloween event:…

Watch Now: Related Video

The World's Smallest St. Patrick's Day Parade 2013 - Enterprise, AL

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert