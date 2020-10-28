All In Credit Union named Credit Union of the Year

All In Credit Union has been named the 2020 recipient of the Credit Union of the Year Award by the League of Southeastern Credit Unions (LSCU). The honor was announced recently as LSCU revealed winners in every award category via social media. All In was named the top credit union in Alabama among credit unions with assets above $500 million.
Jared M. Ross, president of the League of Southeastern Credit Unions & Affiliates who shared the announcement, commented, “This award highlights the accomplishments of All In Credit Union’s outstanding achievements in the areas of daily operations, financial strength and member outreach.”
In addition to a name change in 2019, All In Credit Union’s strong financial performance was a significant reason behind their selection for this award. New branding provided a catalyst for growth with the organization experiencing double-digit growth in membership, deposits, assets and loans while maintaining strong earnings and substantial capital.
Along with these significant corporate achievements, the Credit Union more than doubled the amount of dividends paid to members compared to the previous year, all while significantly outperforming peers in the same categories.
All In CEO/President Bobby Michael stated, “We are honored to receive this award which recognizes the contributions of our staff, management team and Board of Directors. Everyone at All In has poured their hearts into making this a Credit Union that impacts our members and our communities in a positive way.”
In addition to financial achievements, All In Credit Union also excelled in the other categories that were part of the judging for this prestigious award. The areas reviewed included new products and services along with the introduction of activities and programs for employees and members. Among these enhancements were the introduction of instant-issue debit cards, the addition of three branch locations, enhanced employee training and a variety of loan products to help members build or restore their credit.
The Credit Union also received high marks for its involvement in financial education with programs such as Youth Financial Summer Camp which teaches financial basics to elementary students, Bee the Boss entrepreneurial training for middle school students and Youth Council to educate high school juniors and seniors on a wide variety of financial topics from car buying tips to interview skills to help prepare them for life.
All In was also cited for its generosity to the community with more than 2,200 hours of volunteer service by employees, $15,000 in college scholarships, the donation of more than $120,000 in grants to deserving organizations and a record level of United Way donations from employees who contributed nearly $24,000.
Charlie Mingus, chairman of the Board of Directors for All In Credit Union affirmed the organization’s generosity, said, “Building strong personal connections with our communities is an important part of our core values. Whether we are awarding grants, assembling care packages for soldiers, distributing school supplies or purchasing Christmas gifts for needy children, All In employees, Board and Supervisory Committee exhibit the meaning of the credit union motto—People Helping People.”
The Credit Union’s noteworthy awards were also considered as part of the judging process. In 2019, All In Credit Union received The Dora Maxwell Social Responsibility and Community Service Award and Louise Herring Philosophy-in-Action Award from the League of Southeastern Credit Unions. All In was also voted Best Bank of the Wiregrass winner by Dothan Eagle Readers and received the Best Bank in the Enterprise Ledger Reader’s Choice Awards.
Mingus concluded, “We are extraordinarily proud of the recognition All In Credit Union has received as the result of the exceptional planning and execution of corporate goals. This award is just one more indication that All In is a high-caliber organization that produces quality outcomes for our members and communities on a consistent basis.”
Typically, the presentation of the Credit Union of the Year Award is made at the League of Southeastern Credit Union’s Annual Conference in front of an audience of thousands. While All In Credit Union missed the in-person accolades due to the cancellation of the conference because of COVID, the virtual announcement carried just as much meaning according to Bobby Michael.
“Being named Credit Union of the Year is an honor we will treasure. Receiving this award serves as motivation and a reminder to keep striving to provide the most advanced technology, the best products and the highest level of service we can as we push toward the next level of success," he said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!