All In Credit Union named Credit Union of the Year

All In CEO/President Bobby Michael stated, “We are honored to receive this award which recognizes the contributions of our staff, management team and Board of Directors. Everyone at All In has poured their hearts into making this a Credit Union that impacts our members and our communities in a positive way.”

In addition to financial achievements, All In Credit Union also excelled in the other categories that were part of the judging for this prestigious award. The areas reviewed included new products and services along with the introduction of activities and programs for employees and members. Among these enhancements were the introduction of instant-issue debit cards, the addition of three branch locations, enhanced employee training and a variety of loan products to help members build or restore their credit.

The Credit Union also received high marks for its involvement in financial education with programs such as Youth Financial Summer Camp which teaches financial basics to elementary students, Bee the Boss entrepreneurial training for middle school students and Youth Council to educate high school juniors and seniors on a wide variety of financial topics from car buying tips to interview skills to help prepare them for life.