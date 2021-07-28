All In Credit Union names Enterprise branch manager

Enterprise — All In Credit Union is pleased to announce Danielle Daniels as the new Branch Manager for the Credit Union’s Enterprise branch located at 1201 Boll Weevil Circle. The Troy University graduate has worked in the financial services industry for more than 12 years and brings a wealth of banking knowledge and experience to the position.

Daniels originally began her financial career as a teller and was quickly promoted to Branch Service Leader. Her other banking roles have included Financial Relationship Senior Consultant and Team Lead before joining All In Credit Union.

Ben Bradley, vice president of Branches and Contact Center, said, “Danielle has been a valuable member of the All In team from the moment she arrived. Her prior financial experience and the camaraderie she has with our employees ensure her success in this new role.

“Her experience in leadership positions has taught her the importance of being proactive in finding solutions and looking for ways to make the work environment run as smoothly as possible. All In Credit Union is proud to have Danielle Daniels in the role of Branch Manager. We look forward to watching Danielle and her team continue to serve the community with excellence.”