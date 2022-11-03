All In Credit Union shines a spotlight on fraud during Fraud Awareness Week

All In Credit Union works diligently to protect member data using sophisticated technology and highly trained personnel. These efforts are necessary because fraud costs organizations throughout the world an estimated 5 percent of their annual revenues according to a study conducted by the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE).

Because the global fraud problem is so pervasive, All In Credit Union is an official supporter of International Fraud Awareness Week, Nov. 13-19, and will promote anti-fraud awareness and education. Fraud Week is held annually to champion the need for individuals to proactively fight fraud and help safeguard businesses and investments from the growing fraud problem.

All In Credit Union joins hundreds of organizations partnered with the ACFE, the world's largest anti-fraud organization and premier provider of anti-fraud training and education, for the annual Fraud Week campaign.

During Fraud Week, official supporters will engage in various activities, including hosting fraud awareness training for employees and/or the community, conducting employee surveys to assess levels of fraud awareness within their organization, posting articles on company websites and in newsletters and teaming up with local media to highlight the problem of fraud.

ACFE president and CEO Bruce Dorris said that the support of organizations around the world helps make Fraud Week an effective tool in raising anti-fraud awareness.

“Unfortunately, fraud is an issue that affects people from all walks of life around the world, and it takes many forms,” Dorris said. “Whether it’s a trusted employee stealing from a small business or organized rings of fraudsters targeting seniors in our community, most people know someone who’s been victimized by fraud. That’s why it’s so important for organizations to join in this fight to raise awareness during this week. It is a serious problem that requires a proactive approach toward preventing it and educating people is the first step.”

For more information about increasing awareness and reducing the risk of fraud during International Fraud Awareness Week, visit the Online Security Center at allincu.com or FraudWeek.com.