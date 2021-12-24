All In Credit Union supports Emergency Food Assistance Program

Daleville, Ala. — All In Credit Union has made a $3,500 donation to the Fort Rucker Emergency Food Assistance Program which provides short-term food assistance for service members, retirees and family members who are experiencing unexpected financial hardship throughout the year.

“While this program is helpful throughout the entire year, it is especially meaningful to provide funds for the upcoming program during the holiday season when the need is often more acute” stated Kathy Scarbrough, Vice President of Marketing for All In Credit Union.

“Supporting the Emergency Food Assistance Program gives All In the opportunity to give back to our military and demonstrate our commitment to those who sacrifice so much on behalf of our nation,” Scarbrough continued.

About All In Credit Union

