 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Eye Center South & Vision Center South
All In Credit Union supports Emergency Food Assistance Program
0 Comments

All In Credit Union supports Emergency Food Assistance Program

  • 0
122421-ent-allin-p1

Pictured: LTC (Ret) Leslie C. Mingus, All In Credit Union Chairman of the Board of Directors; MAJ (Ret) Marc Snyder, All In Credit Union Board of Directors Member and Jo Close, Fort Rucker Army Emergency Relief Officer

 COURTESY PHOTO

Daleville, Ala. — All In Credit Union has made a $3,500 donation to the Fort Rucker Emergency Food Assistance Program which provides short-term food assistance for service members, retirees and family members who are experiencing unexpected financial hardship throughout the year.

“While this program is helpful throughout the entire year, it is especially meaningful to provide funds for the upcoming program during the holiday season when the need is often more acute” stated Kathy Scarbrough, Vice President of Marketing for All In Credit Union.

“Supporting the Emergency Food Assistance Program gives All In the opportunity to give back to our military and demonstrate our commitment to those who sacrifice so much on behalf of our nation,” Scarbrough continued.

About All In Credit Union

:

All In Credit Union is a full-service financial institution with $2.2 billion in assets. They provide personalized financial solutions to more than 143,000 members in Alabama and Florida. The organization and its employees are committed to enriching the lives of others by helping them reach their goals and achieve financial success. For more information, visit www.allincu.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

City offices closed for Christmas
News

City offices closed for Christmas

  • Updated

All non-essential City of Enterprise offices and departments will be closed Thursday, Dec. 23, and Friday, Dec. 24, for Christmas holidays. Th…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert