The “tennis program for people of all abilities” got a financial boost in the form of a check for $720 from employees of All In Credit Union last week.

The check was presented to Frank Zerbinos for “Advantage Enterprise” a program that has as its mission to “promote the benefits of tennis for all and to develop techniques and resources for adaptive tennis. The donation will be used to purchase “Enterprise Advantage” t-shirts for participants.

“The program, mission notwithstanding, was designed and developed to have fun while learning the game of tennis,” said Zerbinos, who with his daughter Lindsey Zerbinos helped develop the tennis program for people of all abilities in Enterprise five years ago.

As members of the Enterprise Tennis Association, the father and daughter saw the need and the opportunity for such a program in Enterprise. “It’s not about tennis, it’s about love,” he said.

Enterprise Advantage Tennis began with six participants in the fall of 2018. In the spring of 2019 season, the number doubled. Advantage Enterprise depends on a strong group of volunteers, called coaches, for the program to work as intended, Zerbinos said. “Volunteer coaches are not required to have experience playing tennis.”

Locally, the program is a collaborative effort of the city of Enterprise’s Parks and Recreation Department, the Enterprise Tennis Association, and the Wiregrass Tennis Academy, in association with the Alabama Tennis Association and the United States Tennis Association.

Adaptive Tennis is played on a regulation tennis court, with no modification to the balls and racquets. The only modification is that players get two bounces of the ball before it has to be hit, instead of one.

The program uses different colored and sized tennis balls used to help athletes adapt to the sport according to their abilities. The program also uses “jingle balls” with bells inside for visually impaired players.

Advantage Enterprise meets Sunday afternoons at 3:30 p.m. at the Family Life Center of the Enterprise First United Methodist Church on Main Street. The final two sessions of the winter program are Feb. 26 and March 5.

Advantage Enterprise continues to need financial support to operate and grow the program, Frank Zerbinos said. “Please consider a donation or sponsorship.”

For more information, text Zerbinos at (334) 447-8092 or Casey Kelley at (334) 477-4247.