Alpha Elite Lions basketball program now in Enterprise

If you have not heard of the Alpha Elite Lions traveling basketball program, you are not alone. However, coach Kertis Nelson and Heather Jones are working to remedy that situation.

Nelson spoke to the Enterprise Lions Club recently about the program’s arrival in the Enterprise area.

Nelson has been coaching youth basketball for seven years and loves working with the young people. As a 2005 graduate of Enterprise High School, Nelson played basketball through the 10th grade, but he also played football during high school.

Last year he was approached about starting an Alpha Elite basketball program in Enterprise. Alpha Elite is “a new basketball skills training organization based in Enterprise” that is open to young men and women from fourth to 11th grade who wish to improve their skills and to play outside the normal school or parks and recreation playing schedule. It is a national organization with similar athletic programs located in cities across the country, Nelson said.

This year, Nelson noted, Alpha Elite Lions fielded 10 teams with 100 players. There were three women’s teams and seven men’s teams. Each team had one head coach and one assistant coach. All coaches are volunteers and they come from around Enterprise as do the players.

So far, noted Jones, who is marketing director for Alpha Elite, publicity advertising the program has been spread through local newspapers and social media, as well as by word of mouth. Information was also disseminated through the local schools, she said. Interest has been high and both Nelson and Jones are anticipating another successful year and hoping to grow the number of teams they put on the courts of Enterprise gyms next summer.

Nelson said that this basketball program not only aims to help athletes improve their court skills but the coaches also work to mentor the young athletes, helping them to become productive members of the community. Service to the community is an integral part of the program, and the teams have already shown their commitment by volunteering with the Enterprise Day of Service in March and helping with an SOS Animal Shelter dog wash. The program provides structure and mentoring as well as an opportunity to improve playing skills, Nelson said.

The Alpha Elite Lions held a “meet and greet” last fall and in the spring held try-outs for the program. Athletes have a chance to continue playing after their school and parks and recreation playing schedules have ended. Nelson noted that this requires some creative planning but they do not want to interfere with other programs in the area.

There are plans in the works to hold an event in the fall to introduce area youth to the program and encourage them to try out for a team. Practices begin in the spring, and tournament play begins in the summer.

Nelson said that the teams practice and then travel to another city to play in a tournament. This summer, teams traveled to Pensacola, Montgomery, Auburn, Dothan, and Kentucky to play in tournaments. Eventually many teams found themselves at the final tournament in Atlanta. Out of the 10 teams fielded this year, only two did not make it to the final tournaments.

Scheduling tournament dates also requires planning because of the cost involved in attending events out of town. When possible, the coaches plan to attend tournaments close enough for teams to travel there and back in one day, but sometimes overnight trips cannot be avoided.

The coaches want to give their players every opportunity to play a variety of teams from different areas and face opponents that they would not normally play within their school or recreation programs.

In addition to the cost of traveling, there is a fee to participate in the Alpha Elite program, but Nelson said that so far cost has not kept anyone who wanted to participate from doing so. Uniforms and equipment are provided and the program has been fortunate to receive some funding from local sponsors. In addition, the teams hold fundraising events, such as car washes, to help raise money for their trips. Since Alpha Elite is a non-profit 501(C) 3, donations are tax deductible. The coaches and families of players assume the cost of traveling.

Nelson reported that the teams this year benefited from having athletes who already had significant playing experience. In addition, college scouts attend tournaments to look for talent.

When asked what the program needs, Nelson said it needs funds and gym access. Hopefully, as word about the program spreads, local businesses and individuals will donate funds to help keep the program running, he said.

Next year he hopes to bring a tournament to Enterprise, but that also would require having access to gyms, as the number of teams would require multiple gyms for play, he said.

The Enterprise Lions Club meets on Wednesdays at the Enterprise Farmers’ Market. Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. and is followed by a brief business meeting and a guest speaker. Guests are welcome to attend.