Amazon opening facility in Daleville

“I believe Mayor Stayton and the City of Daleville have done a tremendous job in recruiting this project,” Tullos said. “Daleville was about as business-friendly as a company could ask them to be when it came to streamlining red-tape to get this facility open.

“Just think, during the COVID pandemic, Mayor Stayton and his team were able to navigate this process and convince Amazon to call their community home.”

Amazon is already taking applications to fill jobs at this facility and has nearly finished renovations of the property.

According to its web site, Amazon’s Last Mile team helps get customer packages from delivery stations to a customer’s doorstep. Amazon has grown its Last Mile delivery efforts helping to speed up customer delivery times and provide new innovations to customers.

“Working on the front lines of our Last Mile tech team means that you have a tangible impact on an our customer’s experience getting their package. We deliver packages (and groceries, Prime Now, 3P, and Restaurant orders) to homes, businesses, Amazon Lockers, and even cars all over the world,” the web site said.