Amazon opening facility in Daleville

DALEVILLE - This Dale County building will soon be home to one of Amazon’s newest Last Mile facilities supporting its distribution network.

The facility will be located in the former Fred’s building on U.S. Hwy. 84 near All-In Credit Union.

Mayor Jayme Stayton and Wiregrass Economic Development Executive Director Jonathan Tullos worked with Amazon over the past six months to bring the facility to Daleville.

“The City of Daleville is excited to welcome Amazon! Amazon has an outstanding reputation across the globe and will create quality jobs in our community,” Stayton said. “I am proud to have them as corporate citizens.”

Inquiries to Amazon about the facility – opening date, wage ranges, number of employees, etc. – were not returned on Friday or Saturday.

Stayton believes that this could be just the beginning of good things to come from this project.

“Companies like Amazon tend to attract other companies,” the mayor said. “I believe they chose Daleville because of our proximity to Fort Rucker, Dothan, and Enterprise. Additionally, this is a great testimonial to the quality labor pool we have in our area.”

Tullos echoed those sentiments.