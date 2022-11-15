American Legion holds tea for women veterans

Iris Keen, president American Legion Auxiliary Cook-Clements Unit 73 in Enterprise and the members of the unit held a tea to honor women veterans on Veteran’s Day.

The hall was decorated in red, white and blue with live roses on each table, a special cup that tea was served in and then given to the attendee and a video of women’s accomplishments in the United States Armed Services. The featured speaker was Lt. Col. Siltinaret Miles, 161st Multifunctional Medical Battalion Commander and Alabama National Guard Active Guard-Reserve (AGR) Manager.

Miles spoke of the strides and inroads that have occurred for women in all the services. There are now women Army Rangers, women who are Navy Seals, women who are “rescue swimmers” in the Coast Guard and more women pilots in the Air Force.

Miles said opportunities were afforded to her in her career to allow her to succeed.

Jacque Hawkins, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution regent of the John Coffee DAR Chapter, spoke about DAR, whose mission is to promote historic restoration, education and patriotism and whose motto is God, home and country. Hawkins also encouraged the veterans to become involved in the Enterprise community by volunteering in the many organizations that are available in the area.