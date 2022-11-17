AMVETS recognize Church on Boll Weevil Circle for participation

Several of the founding members of the church are veterans, and the church welcomes all military members and their families, even if they’re only staying in the area for a short time.

A few of the military-focused projects and events at the church are the weekly meetings of the “Military Support Group,” a display last Spring of the 660 flags display for “Flags for Forgotten Soldiers,” and currently the first in the area with the 152-flag display for “Operation We Remember”. All three of these deal with the veteran suicide issue. They will participate in the upcoming “Wreaths Across America” on Dec.17 and are already working on a Memorial Day Event.