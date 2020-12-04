An increase in ALEA Troopers equals decrease in holiday traffic fatalities

Troopers within the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division saw a nearly 30 percent decrease in overall traffic fatalities during the extended 2020 Thanksgiving travel period.

ALEA Troopers investigated only eight traffic-related deaths as compared to 11 during the same holiday travel period in 2019.

ALEA’s Secretary Hal Taylor said Troopers are truly committed to saving lives, particularly during popular holiday travel periods such as Thanksgiving.

“Investigating three fewer traffic deaths this past weekend is certainly an achievement, however, we are continuously striving to reach the point to where we celebrate a holiday weekend without any loss of life," he said. "It is ALEA’s mission to ensure everyone makes it home alive and well. Through our campaigns, initiatives and proactive patrolling, we believe this goal will soon become a reality.”