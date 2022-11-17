An insight look at the luxuries when covering high school football games

Since Enterprise High School’s 2022 football season ended 8-4, today’s a good time to answer questions recently posed to Wildcat Sports Network personnel, Fox Fleming, Rex Bynum, Rick Howard and your scribe.

So here we go:

“Hey Elvis, what’s it like a’coverin’ football games for that interweb thang? Y’all set in recliners, eatin’ them prime rib au jus platters off’n press box boofay lines?” asked Bob.

No to all that, Bub.

Typically, we eat at once-inexpensive cafes near stadiums in Auburn, Opelika, Dothan, Phenix City, Montgomery, Prattville, Mobile, etc.

Opelika’s press box served what would’ve been world-class footlong chilidogs if they’d had onions and we’d known about ’em.

We eat at 14th Street Barbecue on 7th Street, “Home of the World-Famous Porkchop Sandwich,” in Phenix City when Enterprise plays Central and Smiths Station.

Don’t be scared to try “Slab” and “Smoked Ham” sandwiches, with satchels of Tom’s Potato Chips and fountain drinks but arrive early; they close at 6 p.m. Central Time.

We eat at Reese’s Diner before home games.

“Dear WSN, where’s the nicest press box y’all ever worked at?” asked Conway.

Well, Conrad, Montgomery’s Cramton Bowl features an elevator 20 steps from where we park Sam Boswell’s Honda, glass on three sides of rooms, bathroom, comfortable chairs and ample room for our crew. No handrails for fans except on outer edges.

Phenix City’s Garrett-Harrison Stadium’s box features outstanding visibility; rooms are small enough for three non-breathers when we’re invited in, and 65 steps are STEEP and without handrails! There’s a restroom with a wasp nest in it. They once served 14th Street sandwiches but quit after getting us addicted.

Dothan’s Rip Hewes Stadium almost puts everyone in the game; visibility is excellent. Sixty-five steps are steep but handrailed. This year, for political reasons, we had to set up on the camera floor where air ain’t conditioned and there’s only room for two. There’s a bathroom.

Rip Hewes strobe lights can cause seizures.

Prattville’s box is a dump, but we’ve heard changes have happened. The former Stanley-Jenson home-side press box is basic, not enough chairs. Reeks. No handrails but few steps.

We’re outside at Smiths Station where handrails are only at outer edges; steps are wide/steep.

Half of us sat outside in Opelika while Fox, Rex and the chilidogs were inside.

We were outside in the dark at Mobile’s Baker High; Fox and Rick stood on the pressbox roof; Charlie Abernathy and your scribe squatted behind the top row of bleachers; fifty-eight steps are steep but feature handrails.

Ladd-Peebles Stadium has ample everything, elevator included, but Mobile teams quit playing there after gunfire injuries maxed out.

McGill-Toolen and Theodore have both dropped to 6A, but we’ve sat outside in both stadiums in several spots, none are acceptable for 7A broadcasters/working press.

After climbing a grassy knoll, six stair steps get us into Auburn’s Duck Samford Stadium visitor’s press box, where the three-seat room’s air conditioner stays on “Freeze.”

Nobody in the box can see the scoreboard, except Fox, after he wiggles a selfie stick, with a mirror glued to one end, between the window and wooden wall so he can see everything … backwards.

Oh, ask the fellows about Baker High’s stadium announcer.

Hmmm.

Hope nobody, ahem, notifies ADA folks about the lack of handrails mentioned herein today …