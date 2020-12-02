An update from my office

Friends,
Despite the many changes that have come about this holiday season due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, I hope you enjoyed a wonderful Thanksgiving celebration with loved ones.
Though this year has been full of adjustments, there is still so much to be grateful for. This holiday season, let's continue to give thanks and remember just how blessed we are.
Military Family Appreciation Month
November was Military Family Appreciation Month - a time for our country to honor the enormous sacrifices made by the families of our men and women in uniform.
Many times, the challenges endured by our military families may go unnoticed. Let us remember today and every day to recognize the unique contributions made by our military members and their families. I would like to give a special thanks to all the military families across the Second District.
White House honors frontline workers
Each year, the White House is beautifully adorned in Christmas decorations including trees, ornaments, wreaths, ribbons and much more.
This year, there is a special tribute in honor of our frontline workers and first responders who have worked tirelessly to serve their communities throughout the pandemic. We owe these amazing workers and volunteers many thanks for providing assistance during this unprecedented health crisis.
COVID-19 update
We are less than two weeks away from the deadline for the current statewide Safer at Home order. Be sure to be on the look out for updates from Governor Kay Ivey on the status of Alabama's progress. Below are notable changes that were made to the order last month.
As always, please adhere to all guidelines implemented by our public officials. Your participation helps protect your family and community.
The week ahead
The House and Senate are both in Washington this week conducting legislative business.
