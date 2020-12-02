An update from my office

Friends,

Despite the many changes that have come about this holiday season due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, I hope you enjoyed a wonderful Thanksgiving celebration with loved ones.

Though this year has been full of adjustments, there is still so much to be grateful for. This holiday season, let's continue to give thanks and remember just how blessed we are.

Military Family Appreciation Month

November was Military Family Appreciation Month - a time for our country to honor the enormous sacrifices made by the families of our men and women in uniform.

Many times, the challenges endured by our military families may go unnoticed. Let us remember today and every day to recognize the unique contributions made by our military members and their families. I would like to give a special thanks to all the military families across the Second District.

White House honors frontline workers

Each year, the White House is beautifully adorned in Christmas decorations including trees, ornaments, wreaths, ribbons and much more.