And some thought he was just a baseball coach

Make no mistake, COVID-19 is a killer and though currently only some 4 percent of the U.S. population has been diagnosed with it, this demon is holding most of Earth’s civilization hostage.
Far as we know, nobody’s said a word about paying a ransom.
Tough year.
Your scribe is pleased to announce there’s been one good day in 2020, coronavirus notwithstanding: August 1.
On that Saturday, 10 former Enterprise State Community College baseball players on Tim Hulsey’s first teams (1987-89) gathered at the Rawls Hotel to celebrate their days together and honor the man who was more than their ESCC baseball coach.
Randy Belyeu, Buddy Boyle, Brian Breeze, Chuck Jones, Randy Jones, Randy Kyser, Mike Magrino, Jimmy Scott, Mark Smith and Chuck Walker attended.
Organizer Randy Jones, spoke of the love he and his teammates held for their coach, a thought expanded on by others.
Smith, who came from New Orleans, said, “There is a life-long bond that is built with quality men like Coach Hulsey and your teammates that have battled it out in the competitive arena of baseball.
“Baseball is a hard game to play and I was lucky to be coached by Coach Hulsey. In my career, no coach worked me harder, demanded more and cared as much as he did. For that, I am thankful and fortunate.”
Ozark’s Walker added, “Coach Hulsey always pushed me to be the best person I could be. He always made a personal connection with each player and every time he sees me, he still says I’m the one that ran through his centerfield wall.
“His passion and energy stood out the most; even to this day, I still believe coach could still get fired up!”
The other Ozark native attending, Breeze, added, “This is my 25th year teaching school. I work for Pelham City School system where I also coach baseball and football. My wife and I have been married 18 years and have two children.
“The fall of my sophomore season (at ESCC) my sister was in a terrible car accident. She was in a coma for a month. Coach Hulsey was one of the first people to visit my family at the hospital.
“Each day at practice he would make time to check on me and get updates on my sister. If we had an off day he would call and check in on me at home. Coach Hulsey was definitely more than just a coach because he cared about each player like we were his own sons. Thank you, Coach Hulsey, for making a difference in my life.”
Finally, Belyeu said, “I grew up in Opelika in a one-parent home, poor as a joke. I could not have gone to college without a scholarship.
“Tim Hulsey saw me play during high school and offered me a ticket out of poverty. He called it a baseball scholarship - I called it a way out. I cannot explain to you what this man means to me.
“Coach Hulsey was tough. But he gave me an education - work ethic- and lifelong friends at ESCC.
“Although admirable work, I probably would have worked in the textile mills after high school and now be without a job. I owe Coach so much!!!!”
Belyeu, Boyle and Walker all became coaches …
