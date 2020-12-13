And some thought he was just a baseball coach

Ozark’s Walker added, “Coach Hulsey always pushed me to be the best person I could be. He always made a personal connection with each player and every time he sees me, he still says I’m the one that ran through his centerfield wall.

“His passion and energy stood out the most; even to this day, I still believe coach could still get fired up!”

The other Ozark native attending, Breeze, added, “This is my 25th year teaching school. I work for Pelham City School system where I also coach baseball and football. My wife and I have been married 18 years and have two children.

“The fall of my sophomore season (at ESCC) my sister was in a terrible car accident. She was in a coma for a month. Coach Hulsey was one of the first people to visit my family at the hospital.

“Each day at practice he would make time to check on me and get updates on my sister. If we had an off day he would call and check in on me at home. Coach Hulsey was definitely more than just a coach because he cared about each player like we were his own sons. Thank you, Coach Hulsey, for making a difference in my life.”

Finally, Belyeu said, “I grew up in Opelika in a one-parent home, poor as a joke. I could not have gone to college without a scholarship.