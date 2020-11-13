Animal advocate speaks to Lions Club

Stephanie Berry of the Wiregrass Animal Group (WAG) spoke to the Enterprise Lions Club at a recent meeting.

Berry began working in animal rescue several years ago and expressed her dismay over the number of stray and unwanted dogs in the local area. WAG takes in dogs only and places them in one of 28 foster homes located throughout the Wiregrass.

Because the organization does not have a central facility to house and medically treat the dogs it takes in, the group relies heavily on the foster families who generously give of their time and money to save the dogs.

WAG operates in the Enterprise, Ozark, and Dothan areas and coordinates with pounds in Geneva, Samson, and Elba to save dogs from euthanasia. All dogs receive veterinary treatment for any medical conditions, are given the necessary vaccinations, are spayed and neutered, and may go through training to address any behavior issues before being adopted. The dogs are also checked for microchips, which might identify an owner, and are held for seven days before being put up for adoption in the event an owner might be looking for them. Unfortunately, said Berry, most of the time no one is looking for the dogs.