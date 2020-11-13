Animal advocate speaks to Lions Club

Stephanie Berry of the Wiregrass Animal Group (WAG) spoke to the Enterprise Lions Club at a recent meeting.
Berry began working in animal rescue several years ago and expressed her dismay over the number of stray and unwanted dogs in the local area. WAG takes in dogs only and places them in one of 28 foster homes located throughout the Wiregrass.
Because the organization does not have a central facility to house and medically treat the dogs it takes in, the group relies heavily on the foster families who generously give of their time and money to save the dogs.
WAG operates in the Enterprise, Ozark, and Dothan areas and coordinates with pounds in Geneva, Samson, and Elba to save dogs from euthanasia. All dogs receive veterinary treatment for any medical conditions, are given the necessary vaccinations, are spayed and neutered, and may go through training to address any behavior issues before being adopted. The dogs are also checked for microchips, which might identify an owner, and are held for seven days before being put up for adoption in the event an owner might be looking for them. Unfortunately, said Berry, most of the time no one is looking for the dogs.
WAG takes in all kinds of dogs – big dogs, cute little dogs, senior dogs, feral dogs, dogs that have been neglected or abused, dogs that are pregnant, and dogs with serious medical conditions. Some dogs stay with their foster families for only a couple of weeks, while others may stay for months.
The organization operates solely with the help of volunteers who pick up the dogs, clean kennels, accept dogs into their homes and transport dogs to vet clinics and out of state to other areas that do not have the stray-dog problem that exists in the South. The volunteers also work to raise funds to pay for the vaccinations and medical care the dogs need. Throughout the year, they wash dogs, sell shirts, hold raffles, and sell Christmas trees. Private donors help cover expenses with monthly checks.
To be accepted as a foster parent, the applicants must have a fenced yard, have their animals on heart-worm prevention medication, be up-to-date on vaccinations and have their animals spayed or neutered. WAG provides medical care and cages as needed, but the foster families usually provide the food as they are already purchasing it for their own dogs.
WAG has a Facebook page where they post dogs available for adoption, and dogs are also listed on the Adopt-A-Pet and Petfinder pages.
Animal rescue groups in the area, such as Troy Animal Rescue Project (TARP) in Brundidge and SOS Animal Shelter in Enterprise, work with WAG to take in and adopt dogs that don’t have forever families.
To help cover expenses, adoption fees run $150 per dog. The dog you adopt from WAG will be up to date on vaccinations, be spayed or neutered, have its monthly heartworm treatment, have any medical conditions treated, and be ready for a safe, loving home in which to live out its life.
Check out WAG’s Facebook page (WAG Wiregrass Animal Group) for more information on the organization, to browse the dogs available for adoption or to donate.
