Animal refuge offers equine therapy for military veterans with PTSD

Using the power of horses, the Equine Interactions program works to heal individuals battling a variety of physical or emotional issues, including PTSD. Unfortunately, suicide is one of the worst outcomes of PTSD, and military suicides have increased by as much as 20% this year compared to the previous year — especially in the COVID era with national disasters, deployment, and civil unrest.

Alaqua’s Equine Interaction program provides a safe, peaceful, and comfortable environment for individuals, as the horse barn and its adjoining pastures lends itself as a unique multi-sensory classroom and setting. The focused interchanges with horses address trauma and other mental health needs, including substance abuse, depression, and family relationships. In equine assisted therapy, the horses also serve as metaphors for people, issues, and challenges in participants’ lives. The unique qualities and sensitivities of the horses give them a special capacity to read and respond to non-verbal symbols and cues, which can lead to powerful emotional interactions, breakthroughs, and life-changing insights.

This type of equine-assisted therapy has been proven to help military veterans and their families as they can quickly and deeply get to the root of issues and experience meaningful changes in the lives.