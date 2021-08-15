Annie's third Back to School Bash a success

Annie’s Café, in partnership with Coffee County Family Services, held its third successful Back to School Bash to help students in need start their school year off on the right foot.

Over 300 students in Enterprise, Elba and Coffee County schools received backpacks filled with the school supplies they will need for the year, along with clothes and two new pairs of shoes.

Annie’s Café co-owner and head of Annie’s Outreach Matt Larson said the school supply drive is just one of many events they try to do to benefit those in need.

Beginning in May, the restaurant collects supplies and clothing from customers to distribute before school starts. Since the program began in 2019, more than 1,000 children have received backpacks of supplies.

“School supplies, the lists are getting crazier and crazier every year,” Larson said. “These things are so expensive and if someone has two or three children, it can reach $400 or $500 just on school supplies on top of buying clothes for them also.”

Larson said that his customers have been very generous the past few years during their supply drives and that it gives them the opportunity to easily help others in their community.