'Announcer's Jinx' always ready to rear its head

Nowhere, perhaps in the world at large, is there a stauncher advocate of what we in the business call “Announcer’s Jinx” than the lone occupant of the House of Adams.
Any time a sports broadcaster says something like, “Well, L.J., this game is really whizzing by,” get ready for an athlete to get hurt, lights and scoreboards to go dim, a possum to run on the field, etc.
Anytime an announcer says, “Virge, this ole boy has thowed 287 consecutive passes without an interception,” lay down a bet that an interception will happen on that very series of downs.
No-hitters, errorless defensive plays and batting streaks all end almost immediately after an announcer, like Atlanta’s Chip Caray, who relishes reading numbers to viewers between pitches, mentions them.
Writer’s Curse is about as bad, but there are lots of sports fans who can’t read writin’ but can hear talkin’, so much that’s written is barely read, unless somewhere in social media.
As a rule, never say, “We got this!”
All that’s why you’ll never read predictions or sense smugness here, especially this uncertain year that saw 23 Alabama high school football teams forfeit games last Friday; New Brockton and Dothan among them.
Tonight’s Dothan’s 2020 opening game and Enterprise High School winning its opener against 7A Region 2 foe Carver last week, might make it tempting to predict an easy EHS win.
But last year after Northview’s Cougars and Dothan High’s Tigers united under one roof, they got left alone in a dark place, producing a pack of Wolves that gnawed our Wildcats, 47-9, in our stadium.
Tonight’s game is in Rip Hewes Stadium where the Wolves were 5-2 last season competing in 6A.
Enterprise has been playing there since 1964 and today’s players and their parents weren’t on hand for classic games with both Dothan and Northview in seasons all three were topnotch in the late ‘70s and early ‘80s.
Your scribe was in the EHS Wildcat Marching Band the first time the Tigers and Wildcats tangled in Rip’s place; it was Oct. 23, 1964, and Enterprise lost the game, 17-13, but won the halftime show, 100-0.
There’s little to talk about when the topic is the Dothan Wolves other than to say they are some fine athletes as we’ll see tonight.
Ordinarily, it’s been a habit here to begin each week’s column early in the season and fill in updates, series records and memories the week of each game.
But 2020 ain’t ordinary … yet, but if it were, here are a couple of notes about upcoming opponents.
In its first game, Enterprise’s next scheduled opponent, Davidson, lost to Daphne, 42-7, at home in Ladd-Peebles Stadium and faces 7A Region 1 Murphy (2-0) tonight on the road at Ladd-Peebles Stadium.
FYI, Davidson has an all-time 3-2 record against EHS but we’ll talk about that next week … if there is a next week.
Finally, the Cats opponent September 18, Central Phenix City, lost to Hoover, 45-35, in Week 0, then fell to Eufaula, 38-36, Friday night to open the season 0-2 for the first time since 2006.
We don’t need to be smug about beating the Red Devils with ease; in ‘06, after opening 0-3, they beat the Cats, 21-17, also in the season’s fourth week.
Go Cats …
