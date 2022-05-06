Annual Festival in the Park promises free fun, music and fireworks

Free festival fun, rock music and fireworks!

No one within traveling distance of Enterprise will want to miss this great combination of recreation and entertainment at the 2022 Festival in the Park!

The annual festival will be from 3 to 8 p.m. this Saturday, May 7, at Johnny Henderson Family Park in the Enterprise Recreational Complex.

By hosting the event, the Enterprise Parks and Recreation promises fun for all ages.

“As always, we will have many exciting attractions, including live music, food trucks, pony rides, a petting zoo, interactive inflatable games, train rides, arts and crafts and more!” said Kayla Reese, event organizer.

A variety of festival foods will be available from a number of food trucks as well as the Enterprise Rotary Club concessions tent.

She reminded everyone to bring their lawn chairs to set up and relax in by the lake, where The Rock Mob will be performing beginning at 6 p.m. Vendors and activity booths will be closing down at 7 p.m. as everyone gets ready to enjoy the sparkling bouquets of color decorating the sky over the lake. The fireworks will begin shortly after dusk to highlight the day of family fun, laughter and excitement.

The Festival in the Park is an award-winning affair that was formerly known as the Children’s Festival in the Park. While family fun is still a priority, this is the second year that activities have expanded to be more inclusive, catering to teens and adults as well.

“We want this to be a great experience for everyone,” said Billy Powell, director of Community Services and the Parks and Recreation Department. He joined Reese in inviting everyone to spend their Saturday with the Parks and Recreation Department and all of the participants whose activities, crafts, food and talents will make the day delightfully successful.

To see sneak peeks of what to expect on May 7, follow the Festival in the Park Facebook event at https://www.facebook.com/vents/953289242017554/ ?ref=newsfeed.