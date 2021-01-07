Annual MLK march to be held Sunday

“The plan should provide a detailed list of projects for which expenditures are intended to be made in the next fiscal year from the new funds. In addition, the act requires that at the first meeting in January of each year, a written report detailing expenditures made from the new gas tax funds during the previous fiscal year shall be given to the city council,” Morgan said. “The FY20 transportation plan was approved by the council in August 2019 and is basically the subject of this report tonight.”

The plan anticipated the city receiving funds in the amount of $116,000 to be used for roadway improvements, repairs, resurfacing and reconstruction and/or maintenance toward the City of Enterprise’s FY19 phase one master street resurfacing list.

Morgan said the actual amount received was $110,975.59, according to the city’s financial director. The funds were deposited into a separate account, which was also a requirement of the act. After completion of the resurfacing project, the funds were transferred into the capital projects account to help cover the $1,068,133.39 total cost.

“This is really more of a formality than anything, but it’s something that the act requires,” he said. “It’s my opinion that this report would satisfy the requirements of the act.”