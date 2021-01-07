Annual MLK march to be held Sunday

The Enterprise City Council convened for the first time in 2021 Tuesday night at City Hall with a lengthy agenda in tow.
Frederick Alvin, representing the Enterprise Ministerial Alliance, addressed the council to request a permit to hold an annual march in observance of Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday.
“As you know, in year’s past we’ve held the Martin Luther King march, and we intend to go by the guidelines and keep everyone separate and wear masks,” Alvin said.
Sonya Rich, serving as President Pro-Tem in the absence of Council President Turner Townsend, deferred to Enterprise Police Chief Michael Moore.
“Yes, it’s a normal thing every year and we’re more than happy to assist in the march,” Moore said. “I’ll have officers there to assist and make sure it’s as safe as possible.”
The council unanimously approved the permit request, and the march is scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 10 from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. It will begin at City Hall and end at Johns Chapel AME Church on Geneva Highway.
In accordance with the Rebuild Alabama Act of 2019, Consulting Engineer Glenn Morgan presented his report on the FY2020 City of Enterprise Transportation Act. The Rebuild Alabama Act provided for new gas taxes to be implemented within the state and for the additional funds to be distributed among the state, counties and cities in different ways, including direct payments and grants. A requirement of the act was for each municipality to adopt an annual transportation plan no later than Aug. 31 for the next fiscal year.
“The plan should provide a detailed list of projects for which expenditures are intended to be made in the next fiscal year from the new funds. In addition, the act requires that at the first meeting in January of each year, a written report detailing expenditures made from the new gas tax funds during the previous fiscal year shall be given to the city council,” Morgan said. “The FY20 transportation plan was approved by the council in August 2019 and is basically the subject of this report tonight.”
The plan anticipated the city receiving funds in the amount of $116,000 to be used for roadway improvements, repairs, resurfacing and reconstruction and/or maintenance toward the City of Enterprise’s FY19 phase one master street resurfacing list.
Morgan said the actual amount received was $110,975.59, according to the city’s financial director. The funds were deposited into a separate account, which was also a requirement of the act. After completion of the resurfacing project, the funds were transferred into the capital projects account to help cover the $1,068,133.39 total cost.
“This is really more of a formality than anything, but it’s something that the act requires,” he said. “It’s my opinion that this report would satisfy the requirements of the act.”
Following clarification from the city’s attorney Rainer Cotter, the report was accepted.
Three public hearings were held regarding land requests by M&S Development, LLC for:
- the annexation and zoning of 15.57 acres of land into the city limits and to establish zoning in R-100 (Residential District)
- the annexation and zoning of 2.72 acres of land into the city limits and to establish zoning in AG-2 (Agricultural District)
- the rezone of 31.64 acres of land from AG-2 (Agricultural District) to R-100 (Residential District) located on County Road 520
No one spoke for or against the recommendations, and they were all approved.
In his report, Mayor Bill Cooper encouraged everyone to be mindful of the speed limits in school zones and to continue to take safety precautions against COVID-19.
“Please, keep our children safe by following the posted speed limits in the school zone,” he said. “We also need to continue to wear our masks and wash our hands and be serious about this virus because it is really spiking. Hospitals are filled, and we don’t know what the possible outcome of this could be. Let us take care of each other.”
He also reported the installation of 18 new water meters in December and that phase two of the water main replacement project is approximately 98 percent complete; the contractor is currently working on East Park Avenue and should be finished in “a couple of weeks.”
At the end of the meeting, Rich called attention to Cooper’s recent birthday and led the crowd in a rendition of “Happy Birthday.”
In other business:
- Councilmember Scotty Johnson nominated the following individuals to serve on the Main Street Enterprise Board of Directors for 2021, and the nominations were accepted: Ben Jimmerson, Bill Baker, Debbie Gaydos, Ken Thomas, Regina Lacey, Sonny Reagan and Wendy Grimes.
- A Special Work Authorization Agreement with Alabama Department of Transportation for the inspection of six bridges inside the city limits was approved at a cost of $2,027.33.
- The council heard a request from Wild Indian Feathers d/b/a Bugsy’s Saloon, located at 734 Glover Avenue, to obtain a Lounge Retail Liquor Class 1 license. A public hearing was scheduled for Jan. 19.
- A public hearing was scheduled for Feb. 2 regarding a request by BRB Enterprises, Inc. for the rezone of 7.39 acres of land from R-75-S (Residential District) to B-1 (General Business District) located at 1400 Geneva Highway, and the rezone of 7.
- The next meeting was scheduled for Jan. 19. The work session begins at 5 p.m. followed by the meeting at 6 p.m.