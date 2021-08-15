Annual Shop with a Cop event fun for officers, kids

Since 2017, the yearly back to school Shop with a Cop event is just one more way officers with the Enterprise Police Department and Coffee County Sheriff’s deputies are able to spend quality time with children in the community.

Shop with a Cop provides a fun-filled day for a number of local children while also creating a positive relationship with law enforcement. After a tour of City Hall and a meet and greet with Mayor William Cooper, the kids are whisked off to town in their officer’s vehicle. Each child is provided close to $200 in gifts, gift cards and cash given by local organizations to shop for themselves and/or their family. After they finished shopping, the kids were treated to lunch at Chick-fil-A followed by a viewing of the new “Space Jam” movie at Clark Cinemas. The day was capped off in the late afternoon with ice cream at Milky Moos.

“It was great,” newly promoted EPD Capt. Billy Haglund said. “The kids were great, the officers had a super fun time and we’re already ready for Christmas Shop with a Cop. It’s a really fun day. These officers get to spend the whole day making someone else’s day better. They really enjoy it, and everyone we have do it always wants to do it again.”