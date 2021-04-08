April declared Autism Awareness Month

Enterprise Mayor William Cooper recently declared April as Autism Awareness Month in the City of Enterprise.

Alexander Cea, a 16-year-old sophomore at Enterprise High School, read a letter to the mayor explaining that although he has autism, the disorder “does not define who I am.” He also told the mayor about himself and his goals and credited his parents with affording him the opportunity to have consistent therapy that helped him to be “the best version of myself.”

Cooper said Cea was an “inspiring young man” and thanked him for serving as a great example for others who live with autism or other disabilities.

In 1970, the Autism Society launched an ongoing nationwide effort to promote autism awareness and assure that all affected by autism are able to achieve the highest quality of life possible. In 1972, the Autism Society launched the first annual National Autistic Children’s week, which evolved into Autism Acceptance Month.