April declared Autism Awareness Month

Enterprise Mayor William Cooper recently declared April as Autism Awareness Month in the City of Enterprise.
Alexander Cea, a 16-year-old sophomore at Enterprise High School, read a letter to the mayor explaining that although he has autism, the disorder “does not define who I am.” He also told the mayor about himself and his goals and credited his parents with affording him the opportunity to have consistent therapy that helped him to be “the best version of myself.”
Cooper said Cea was an “inspiring young man” and thanked him for serving as a great example for others who live with autism or other disabilities.
In 1970, the Autism Society launched an ongoing nationwide effort to promote autism awareness and assure that all affected by autism are able to achieve the highest quality of life possible. In 1972, the Autism Society launched the first annual National Autistic Children’s week, which evolved into Autism Acceptance Month.
The prevalence of autism in the United States has risen from 1 in 125 children in 2010 to 1 in 54 in 2020, according to the Autism Society. Recognizing this continued increase, the goal for AAM is to further increase awareness about autism signs, symptoms and opportunities through: information and referrals, events, printable and digital resources, and community partnerships with businesses and organizations dedicated to building inclusive experiences.
Signs of autism usually appear by age two or three. Some associated development delays can appear even earlier, and often, it can be diagnosed as early as 18 months. Research shows that early intervention leads to positive outcomes later in life for people with autism.
Stephen Shore, clinical assistant professor at Adelphi University in Garden City, New York, described autism as a mystery and a puzzle, and noted that one of the biggest challenges in understanding the condition is that it presents differently in every patient.
“When you’ve met one autistic person, you’ve met one autistic person; that experience tells you nothing about autism as a whole,” said Shore, who is also autistic. “We need to be aware of, accept and appreciate the incredible diversity that we find within the autism spectrum. What that suggests is that we need to get to know autistic people as individuals as opposed to a collection of characteristics.”
To participate in Autism Awareness Month and learn about ways to support individuals and families with autism, visit https://www.autismspeaks.org/wam where you can:
Commit to take action toward a kinder world.
Connect with kindness by sharing resources and stories on social media to increase global understanding and acceptance.
Lead with kindness by advocating to help advance policies that positively impact the autism community or starting a kindness campaign at work.