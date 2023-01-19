Army announces winners of 2022 Community Partnership Awards

WASHINGTON – The Department of the Army has announced the winners of the 2022 Army Community Partnership Awards. Seven Army installations and their neighboring communities will be recognized during a virtual Pentagon awards ceremony on Tuesday, Feb. 21, from 10 until 11:30 a.m., for forming innovative partnerships that improves quality of life for Soldiers and their families, enhance readiness, modernize services, provide efficiencies, expand capabilities, strengthen community relations and contribute to reform initiatives throughout the Army.

“These partnerships are an outstanding opportunity for the installations and their communities,” said Lt. Gen. Kevin Vereen, deputy chief of staff for installations (G-9).

“These transformative partnerships will improve the quality of life for our Soldiers, families and neighbors in surrounding communities, with whom we interact daily, and will simultaneously increase our level of readiness,” said Rachel Jacobson, Assistant Secretary of Army for Installations, Energy and Environment.

The seven awardees are:

Fort Riley and the Unified School District 475: Fort Riley submitted the first Design-Build Capital Improvement, Repaired and Maintenance Intergovernmental Support Agreement with their partner, Unified School District 475. This IGSA expands mission capability and improves training capabilities through a cost-effective modernization of facilities required to train and prepare units to conduct multi-domain operations. This IGSA creates a 49% cost savings for the Army and stabilized the contract workforce supporting USD 475. This resulted in an 83% procurement time savings that expands operational capabilities and improves community relations.

Fort Hood and the City of Killeen Fire Department: The City of Killeen Fire Department and the Fort Hood Directorate of Emergency Services are partnered with a mutual-aid agreement for emergency management, structural emergencies, wildland fires and swift-water rescue support. This agreement responds to initial fire suppression protection to all of Fort Hood’s non-continuous housing villages, where nearly 1,500 Soldiers and families live. KFD recently provided substantial mutual aid assistance to help extinguish a 33,000+ acre wildland fire. This collaboration has evolved into a seamless partnership between the two communities that resulted in combined training in live fire structures, as well as swift-water and boat operator training on Fort Hood.

USAG Daegu and the Gyeong-Sang Buk Do Province: USAG Daegu Fire Department and Gyeong-Sang Buk Do Province, Republic of Korea, have worked together through a mutual-aid agreement to protect over 20,000 square miles of the most geographically separated garrison, protecting 11,000 U.S. personnel and over 5 million Korean nationals. The two communities have joined forces and conduct monthly recon meetings to bring both fire departments together and integrate their capabilities to provide reciprocal resources. Quarterly meetings are held with mayors, staff and emergency responders to prepare for upcoming events, including 30 fire station tours for students, work with local orphanages and schools, and hosting fire prevention week activities for children.

Fort Hood and the City of Killeen Regional Airport: Robert Gray Army Airfield and Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport signed a joint-use agreement in 2001, and an intergovernmental support agreement is now in place to share responsibility for the maintenance of all airfield infrastructure at RGAAF. This enhances operation and mission capabilities to sustain and upgrade airfield infrastructure. This IGSA has decreased pavement maintenance timeliness, and added efficiencies such as increased response to identify pavement deficiencies. Additionally, as payment in kind for the initial investment by the City of Killeen, Fort Hood provides all air-traffic control and crash rescue support to K-FHRA. Between 50-60% of KFHRA traffic is Fort Hood-centric.

Fort Hood and the Central Texas Emergency Management Working Group: This partnership improves training capabilities by bringing together emergency management subject matter experts from Fort Hood and the Central Texas community. This working group partnership includes Bell County, Coryell County, the city of Killeen, the city of Copperas Cove, the Killeen School District, the American Red Cross, and the United Services Organization for Emergency Management Preparedness. This working group is instrumental for USAG Fort Hood to provide targeted preparedness information to Soldiers, families, civilians and contractors. This partnership improves the ability to anticipate resource requirements and incident impacts during real-world emergency response.

Rock Island Arsenal and the City of Rock Island: This 10-year intergovernmental support agreement pertains to water treatment and distribution system plant operations and maintenance, waste water collection, waste water treatment and exterior electrical lighting maintenance. This partnership gives Rock Island Arsenal the ability to leverage the City of Rock Island’s experience and expertise in providing these municipal services. This partnership also created a revenue stream for the City of Rock Island, which allowed them to purchase a bucket truck to be used on and off post for electrical services. This IGSA has promoted a bond of mutual trust and confidence in each partner’s ability to communicate, plan and execute mutually beneficial partnerships.

Fort Carson and the City of Fountain: Fort Carson has established two 10-year IGSAs with the City of Fountain for general facility construction and pest control. This partnership significantly shortens the bidding and contractor selection process for small projects or repairs, allowing for faster delivery of services and capabilities to our Soldiers, civilians and family members. The general facility construction partnership allowed for the completion of an electrical project inside a hangar to provide a reliable electrical source to power a downdraft table. These partnerships with the City of Fountain have streamlined the work-order process and made staff more timely and efficient, allowing Fort Carson to maintain its mission and readiness initiatives.

The Army Community Partnership Awards Program seeks to highlight examples of exceptional cooperation and diligence that will encourage continued collaboration to achieve the full potential of community partnerships.