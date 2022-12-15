Army contract actions to increase 155 mm artillery shell body capacity

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Army is successfully executing 155 mm artillery acceleration efforts and recently awarded two contract actions that will significantly increase production capacity for additional 155 mm artillery shell bodies, they announced in a news release Dec. 8.

On Nov. 22, the Joint Program Executive Office Armaments and Ammunition and Army Contracting Command–New Jersey awarded a sole-source contract to IMT Defense Corporation, headquartered in Ohio, to produce M795 155 mm projectile shell bodies.

On Nov. 23, JPEO A&A and ACC-Rock Island awarded a new task order to General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems to build a new 155 mm artillery metal parts production line in Garland, Texas, that will utilize free-flow forming technology, which delivers flexible, cost-effective and precise metal forming with higher machine speeds and more accurate, uniform products.

“Robust investment in production capacity through our industrial partners gives the Army the ability to ramp and surge production capacity as needed to meet its requirements,” said Douglas Bush, Assistant Secretary of the Army for Acquisition, Logistics and Technology. “Army leadership is also leveraging our allies to access additional artillery capability; contracts have been awarded and production is underway.”

These actions are a direct result of Congress supporting the Army’s efforts to secure supplemental and replenishment funding to invest in the ammunition production industrial base.

