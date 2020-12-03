Army efforts save lives in Central America after historic hurricane

For many of the people they helped, it was their first time seeing a U.S. Army helicopter, she added.

“We’re landing in these incredibly remote areas and being able to assist them,” she said last week, “and seeing how gracious they are for our help has been the most rewarding mis­sion I have done to date.”

Capt. Max Vandervort, commander of Bravo Co., 1-228th Avn. Rgt., flew missions around the region, including to Guatemala.

“It is the unfortunate truth that this country [Guatemala] is extremely versed in handling natural disasters,” Vandervort said. “Through all of the mudslides, high-water lev­els, and illnesses, the Guatemalan people have been so friendly and appreciative.

“We are all Americans, and I know that they would do the same for us if the roles were reversed,” he added.

Once the storm made landfall, Litchfield said his troops were able to get out and save lives. “The first 72 hours were almost exclu­sively on search and rescue,” he said. “People who were trapped, and in very dire circum­stances.”

After the initial lifesaving efforts, “we started to transition to places where people were isolated and needed to be extracted or needed life-saving supplies,” he added.