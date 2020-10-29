Army, TRADOC invest in improving Fort Rucker infrastructure

The investment will be used to improve heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems in facilities; improve fire prevention and sprinkler systems; improve electrical systems redundancy; airfield repaving; and improve reliability across the footprint, he said.

“The allocation of the funds are aligned with the commanding general’s (Maj. Gen. David J. Francis, U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence and Fort Rucker commanding general) direction for investment – what he sees as our most pressing needs across Fort Rucker,” Wyka said. “They also line up with independent Army assessments of our infrastructure – they dovetail very nicely. We had a team that came down over the last year, an independent team of architects and engineers, and they inspected all of our facilities. Their findings were very much in line with what we observed as our needs: fire prevention systems, HVAC, plumbing and electric.

“What we’ve seen in some of our remote airfields, when they lose power or lose water from storms, they need that redundant infrastructure – generators for electricity and backup power for wells. We want to have that in place, so they can continue to train. These projects this year and over the next several years are going to address that redundancy.”

The bulk of the work will be accomplished over the next 12-18 months, Wyka said.