Arrest made in Santa Fe arson investigation

BY SAVANAH WEED

Enterprise Police have made an arrest following an early Tuesday morning burglary at Santa Fe that ended with the building going up in flames.

Paul Anthony Wilson, 54, of Enterprise was arrested at approximately 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon and charged with second-degree arson and third-degree burglary, according to a press release from EPD Lieutenant Billy Haglund. State Fire Marshals assisted in the investigation.

Wilson’s motive for starting the fire remains unclear at this time, and he is currently being held at the Coffee County Jail on a $36,000 bond.

Around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, EPD and Enterprise Fire and Rescue received reports of a fire at Santa Fe Cattle Company and were dispatched to the scene. Smoke and flames emanating from the restaurant were visible upon arrival.

Surveillance footage showed a burglary occurred just before the fire began which led investigators to believe it was arson. From there, State Fire Marshals joined EPD detectives in their investigation.