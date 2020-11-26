 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Arrest made in Santa Fe arson investigation
0 comments

Arrest made in Santa Fe arson investigation

Arrest made in Santa Fe arson investigation

BY SAVANAH WEED

sweed@eprisenow.com

Enterprise Police have made an arrest following an early Tuesday morning burglary at Santa Fe that ended with the building going up in flames.

Paul Anthony Wilson, 54, of Enterprise was arrested at approximately 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon and charged with second-degree arson and third-degree burglary, according to a press release from EPD Lieutenant Billy Haglund. State Fire Marshals assisted in the investigation.

Wilson’s motive for starting the fire remains unclear at this time, and he is currently being held at the Coffee County Jail on a $36,000 bond.

Around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, EPD and Enterprise Fire and Rescue received reports of a fire at Santa Fe Cattle Company and were dispatched to the scene. Smoke and flames emanating from the restaurant were visible upon arrival.

Surveillance footage showed a burglary occurred just before the fire began which led investigators to believe it was arson. From there, State Fire Marshals joined EPD detectives in their investigation.

Santa Fe received significant damage in the blaze, but Fire Chief Byron Herring said it was mostly contained to the waiting area and the area directly above the entrance.

The fire melted the sign on the building, some siding and part of the roof above the lobby and caused other significant fire damage. Other areas in the building received “light to moderate damage,” and most of the damage was caused by smoke. The kitchen received no fire damage. 

Sable Riley contributed to this report.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

News

Coffee County arrest report

The following people were booked into the Coffee County Jail between November 17 and November 22. The information is in the following format: …

News

EHS wrestling wins opening matches

The Enterprise wrestling team got off to a strong start to the season, winning a pair of matches by identical 72-12 scores Tuesday night at th…

News

Coffee County arrest report

The following people were booked into the Coffee County Jail between November 8 and November 16. The information is in the following format: n…

Watch Now: Related Video

The World's Smallest St. Patrick's Day Parade 2013 - Enterprise, AL

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert