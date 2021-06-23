 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Arrest made in Tuesday night shooting
0 Comments

Arrest made in Tuesday night shooting

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
062421-ent-shoot-p1

The Enterprise Police Department has made one arrest in the Tuesday night shooting at Garden Oaks Apartments on Glover Avenue that left one injured.

Lt. Billy Haglund said at approximately 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, EPD detectives arrested and charged a 17-year-old juvenile from Enterprise with first degree assault. The juvenile was transported to the Coffee County Jail after arrest.

Officers responded to the apartment complex at approximately 8:45 p.m. Tuesday and discovered a male victim at the scene with a gunshot wound to the leg. Haglund also said that witnesses reported a physical altercation took place between the suspect and the victim prior to the shooting.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Because the person arrested is a minor, the name cannot be released unless he or she is tried as an adult.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert