Arrest made in Tuesday night shooting

The Enterprise Police Department has made one arrest in the Tuesday night shooting at Garden Oaks Apartments on Glover Avenue that left one injured.

Lt. Billy Haglund said at approximately 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, EPD detectives arrested and charged a 17-year-old juvenile from Enterprise with first degree assault. The juvenile was transported to the Coffee County Jail after arrest.

Officers responded to the apartment complex at approximately 8:45 p.m. Tuesday and discovered a male victim at the scene with a gunshot wound to the leg. Haglund also said that witnesses reported a physical altercation took place between the suspect and the victim prior to the shooting.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Because the person arrested is a minor, the name cannot be released unless he or she is tried as an adult.

