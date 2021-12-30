As Alabama hunting seasons peak, keep safety at forefront

10. Always use a haul line to pull up your gear and unloaded firearm or bow to your treestand once you have reached your desired hunting height. Never climb with anything in your hands or on your back. Prior to descending, lower your equipment on the opposite side of the tree.

11. Always know your physical limitations. Don't take chances. Do not climb when impaired by drugs, alcohol or if you're sick or unrested. If you start thinking about how high you are, stop climbing.

Futral thinks the reduction in treestand accidents is a result of several different factors.

“I think we’re doing a better job with outreach on wearing a harness and peer pressure from their family to make sure they wear a harness,” she said. “If you’re hunting from a treestand, make sure you’re wearing a harness and make sure you’re attached to the tree as soon as your feet leave the ground. I can’t emphasize that enough. Harnesses are a lot more comfortable and a lot easier to put on than they used to be. There’s no excuse not to use one.”

Futral said weather can also play a role in safety, especially when the temperatures get near or below freezing.