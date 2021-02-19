ASPCA urges pet owners to take precautions as winter storms and freezing temperatures sweep across the country

NEW YORK—As many regions across the country have been impacted by inclement weather this week, the ASPCA® (American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) is reminding pet owners that cold temperatures can be particularly dangerous for pets. The ASPCA urges pet owners to take measures to keep their pets safe as temperatures drop and heavy snow and ice threaten the South, Northwest and Northeast, leaving many homes without adequate power and heat.
While many areas across the country are experiencing power outages, loss of heat and water, and food shortages, please remember the following advice from ASPCA experts during severe winter weather:
- If it is too cold for you, it is probably too cold for your pet.
- After each walk, make sure to towel-dry your pet and clean their feet and stomach. W
- Create a portable pet emergency kit in case you’re trapped in your home or are forced to evacuate. Include essential items such as medical records, water, water bowls, pet food, and any necessary pet medications to last at least five days.
- All pets, especially small and exotic pets, will need more food and water on cold days, particularly if your power goes out.
- Be prepared in the event you lose electricity. Fill up bathtubs and sinks ahead of time to ensure that you have access to water during a power outage. Instead of candles, consider battery powered lanterns, flashlights, and headlamps
- During the winter, outdoor cats sometimes seek shelter underneath cars. Bang loudly on the car hood before starting the engine to give cats a chance to escape.