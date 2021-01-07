ASPIRE 2030 helping ESCC plan for future

Rodgers said the development of ESCC’s ASPIRE 2030 plan opened a new door for impactful conversations between ESCC and local communities.

“I am proud of this plan, and I am proud of the work of our faculty, staff and everyone else involved in its creation,” Rodgers said. “I’m especially thankful for the work of Andrew Davis and Debbie McCollough, who put together our complete ASPIRE 2030 plan for submission.

“This plan forced us to reach out to so many different people. I believe that everyone who participated learned something. I am excited to see what this process has already done for our College, and I cannot wait to see where the projects we’ve come up with in our plan will take us in the future.”

ESCC’s Director of Institutional Effectiveness and Planning Andrew Davis called this project “the most exciting” he had ever been involved in at ESCC.