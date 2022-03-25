ATF holds annual testing and tournament

The American Taekwondo Foundation (ATF) held its annual Winter National Testing and Tournament on March 11 and 12 at the Enterprise YMCA Gym. Over 30 black belts tested for promotion before a board of three seventh degree black belts as well as the president and CEO of the ATF, Grandmaster Yun S. Chung, ninth degree.

Several students from the Enterprise YMCA TKD School successfully tested demonstrating requisite skill in forms/patterns, sparring and board breaking. Caitlyn Dean earned her third degree decided belt; Dong Sun Ko and Lindsey Ludlam earned their third degree senior belts and chief instructor Michael Dreilinger earned his fifth degree belt, something he has been working toward since he started in TKD as a youngster in 2003. Since the results of the testing were not released for a week, those who tested were sitting on pins and needles awaiting the results.

More than 250 event participants competed on Saturday in forms, sparring and board breaking in various rings determined by the number of participants registered by age and experience. Nineteen students from the YMCA competed and did quite well, showing that they could go toe to toe with the best of the ATF.

Dong Sun Ko, the defending ATF champion in the Men’ Executive division, earned first place in forms and second place in sparring. His oldest daughter Minsoo took third in board breaking, and her little sister Jisoo took third in forms.

Carol Dreilinger (Michael’s mom), the defending ATF champion in the Women’s Executive Division earned second in forms, second in sparring and third in board breaking. Young black belts Jeanie Bigelow (second forms, first sparring); Madalyn Biddle (first forms, second sparring); and Emma Nickison (third forms, third sparring) competed against each other in the same ring. Marlee Bigelow was second in forms and second in sparring in her 11-12 year old girls division while Owen Nickison placed fourth in forms and fourth in the 10 and under boys division and older sister Jordyn Nickison placed third in forms and third in sparring.

Glenn Whiting took first in forms and second in sparring in the Men’s VIP Division while his son Marcus won first in forms and first in sparring in the Boys 13-15 division. Rounding out the black belt competitors from the Y was Bert Oggs who took second in forms in the Boys 11-12 division.

Young green belt John Warczak took second in forms and second in board breaking while his sister Lucy Hakes (also a green belt) took third in forms. Senior green belt Bryson Shelburne took second in forms and second in sparring, and younger brother Jeremie Turned took third and third in both. Teammate Rozay Harriel took fourth in forms and second in sparring, and our youngest competitor, Jacob Welch, took first in forms and first in one-steps.

The ATF’s next tournament will be on April 23 at the Ozark Civic Center followed by the Gulf Coast Championship on May 28 in Bay Saint Louis, Mississippi. Many of the competitors will also compete at the Alabama State Games sports festival’s TKD tournament scheduled for the Ozark Civic Center on June 11 as a tune up for the ATF Championships scheduled for mid-June at the Marion Military Institute.