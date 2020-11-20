Auburn partners with CDC to conduct mask observation study, reports encouraging results

• In on-campus locations, masks were worn correctly an average 86.92 percent of the time over the first three weeks, and in off-campus locations, masks were worn correctly an average 88.95 percent of the time.

So far, mask use compliance is generally high, but there has been a slight decline in on-campus mask wearing compliance over the first three weeks of observation. Researchers will watch these fluctuations closely as observations continue. Weekly data collection should illustrate trends in mask use compliance over time in the Auburn community.

“This is important because, even though many community members may be experiencing pandemic fatigue, we need to stay diligent in our prevention efforts,” said Perkins, an infection prevention specialist. “Cases of COVID-19 are increasing again both locally and nationally and, with cooler weather and the holidays approaching, there is opportunity for cases to continue to rise as people start gathering more indoors. Wearing a mask properly is one of the most simple, effective ways to greatly reduce the chances of transmission of SARS-CoV-2. Maintaining high mask compliance is a crucial measure we can take to protect those around us and can help us maintain normal day-to-day activities as much as possible.”

“The information gathered in this study can inform Auburn University and public health across this region to keep people safe and healthy as we continue to progress through this pandemic,” added Gibson-Young. “We must be part of the solution to take steps in compliance with mask mandates and CDC guidance. Masks create a physical barrier to catch infectious droplets and prevent the spread.”