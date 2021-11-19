AUM partnership creates new opportunities for ESCC students

Enterprise State Community College students can now take advantage of new opportunities with Auburn University at Montgomery that will help them save time and money as they pursue four-year degrees.

ESCC and AUM signed a partnership agreement on Wednesday, Nov. 10, that outlines concurrent enrollment and transfer scholarship opportunities for ESCC students.

“One of our missions at Enterprise State Community College is to offer our students every opportunity possible to go further in their education,” Vice President/Dean of Instruction Danny Long said. “This agreement falls in line with that mission and allows our students who are planning to pursue a four-year degree to save both time and money. We are proud of this partnership with AUM and look forward to continuing to work with them in the future.”

The concurrent enrollment program offers qualified students a seamless process for completing their associate and bachelor’s degrees. All concurrent AUM courses will be taught live on the ESCC campus and/or AUM’s campus and online while students complete their associate degree programs. ESCC students will have 13 concurrent enrollment pathways through AUM, including pathways in the business, education, liberal arts and science disciplines.