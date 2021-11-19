AUM partnership creates new opportunities for ESCC students

Enterprise State Community College students can now take advantage of new opportunities with Auburn University at Montgomery that will help them save time and money as they pursue four-year degrees.
ESCC and AUM signed a partnership agreement on Wednesday, Nov. 10, that outlines concurrent enrollment and transfer scholarship opportunities for ESCC students.
“One of our missions at Enterprise State Community College is to offer our students every opportunity possible to go further in their education,” Vice President/Dean of Instruction Danny Long said. “This agreement falls in line with that mission and allows our students who are planning to pursue a four-year degree to save both time and money. We are proud of this partnership with AUM and look forward to continuing to work with them in the future.”
The concurrent enrollment program offers qualified students a seamless process for completing their associate and bachelor’s degrees. All concurrent AUM courses will be taught live on the ESCC campus and/or AUM’s campus and online while students complete their associate degree programs. ESCC students will have 13 concurrent enrollment pathways through AUM, including pathways in the business, education, liberal arts and science disciplines.
“Concurrent enrollment will help students enrolled at Enterprise State accelerate their pursuit of a bachelor’s degree,” AUM Chancellor Carl A. Stockton said. “Students at ESCC who plan to transfer to AUM can potentially complete their bachelor’s degree within four years. That, along with the transfer scholarships we are offering, can help students realize significant cost savings.”
AUM will offer an unlimited number of transfer scholarships to ESCC students who complete either an associate in arts or an associate in science degree and earn admittance to AUM by August 1 each year. The annual scholarship amount will be $500 for students with grade point averages between 2.75 and 2.99, $1,500 for GPAs between 3.0 and 3.49 and $2,500 for students with a minimum GPA of 3.5.
AUM will also present one Presidential Scholarship, which covers full tuition and fees, to an ESCC transfer student with a minimum GPA of 3.5.
“Alabama has a vibrant community college system that positions students for success,” Stockton said. “These new partnerships help address two of the primary concerns students have in their pursuit of bachelor’s degrees – time and cost. We look forward to welcoming more students from Enterprise State Community College to Auburn University at Montgomery.”
About Enterprise State Community CollegeEnterprise State Community College is a comprehensive community college which serves more than 1,800 students annually between its Enterprise campus and the Alabama Aviation Colleges in Andalusia and Ozark. Each campus and site currently fulfill the Alabama Community College System’s mission for education and training which leads to high-wage, high-demand jobs in integral careers worldwide. Students can obtain Associate degrees and certificates through multiple programs at the college.
About Auburn University at MontgomeryEstablished in 1967, Auburn University at Montgomery is a four-year regional institution accredited by the Commission on Colleges of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools. Located in Alabama’s vibrant state capital, AUM offers more than 90 undergraduate and graduate-level degree programs and certifications. Get an overview of AUM Transfer Scholarships and submit your application at aum.edu/transfer.