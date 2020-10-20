 Skip to main content
Author will speak at RWCC meeting
Author will speak at RWCC meeting

The Republican Women of Coffee County (RWCC) will meet at 11 a.m. on October 21 at the Enterprise Country Club, 3000 Ozark Highway.

KCarl Smith, author of Frederick Douglass Republicans: The Movement to Re-ignite American’s Passion for Liberty, will be speaking on the countermeasure to BLM’s anarchy and anti-liberty agenda. Smith was scheduled to speak at the September RWCC meeting, which was cancelled due to weather.

KCarl is a nationally recognized author, speaker and the creator of the Frederick Douglass Republican Engagement Strategy, a powerful and proven persuasive messaging approach. He is considered the foremost expert on diversity outreach.

For more than 11 years, he has empowered thousands of grassroots conservatives with his proprietary, game-changing diversity outreach best practice.

A former US Army officer and a member of the Trump Presidential Campaign Coalition Advisory Board, KCarl has appeared on several national TV and radio talk shows.

Social time begins at 11 a.m. An optional $12 buffet to be served by club employees begins at 11:30 and the program begins around noon.

Everyone is invited, but reservations are required. Please contact Jan to RSVP at rwccreservations@gmail.com or 334-494-3763.

Smith
