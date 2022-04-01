Autism Walk aims to spread awareness

To kick off its celebration of National Autism Awareness Month, Wiregrass Autism Group is hosting an Autism Acceptance Walk in Enterprise this Saturday, April 2.

According to Shelby DiPilla, leader of Wiregrass Autism Group, the group has held a walk in the past, but this is the first year it will take place in Enterprise. DiPilla said the event aims to boost awareness of autism and show how many people in the community are affected by it. She also wants it to create a safe environment for families with children on the autism spectrum to have fun.

“I hope it lets families know that they are welcome in the community and that they’re able to come out, have a good time, network with other families and hopefully build some friendship,” she said.

Several booths and vendors will be at the walk to offer resources and information to families. The event will additionally feature several fun activities for children, including inflatables, a foam machine and arts and crafts. There will also be a sensory tent available for anyone who needs a break from the walk’s activities.

Wiregrass Autism Group will also be using the walk to help raise money for the Autism Society of Alabama, which aids with funding WAG’s activities and also spreads awareness and resources about autism throughout the state.

The walk, which falls on World Autism Awareness Day, is free to attend and will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Bates Memorial Stadium in Enterprise.

“Because autism has so many different symptoms and looks different in every individual, it’s really important that we embrace differences and offer understanding,” DiPilla said. “You just never know what someone may be struggling with, with autism often being considered a hidden disability.”

Wiregrass Autism Group regularly hosts events throughout the Wiregrass and aims to help families with children on the autism spectrum by providing recourses and information and building community support. During April, the group is hosting several events related to autism awareness. For more information about the walk and other events and resources, visit the Wiregrass Autism Group’s Facebook page.

