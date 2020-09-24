Automatic citizenship restored for some troops' children born abroad

About two dozen children a year are born into a situation affected by this policy, a U.S. official, who was not authorized to speak on the record, said last year.

"The idea that this policy negatively impacts or takes anything away from them is incorrect,” the official said of service members. “It bears repeating that this affects a very small number of individuals, and they have another means of obtaining citizenship for their children.”

While children born abroad to U.S. citizens are considered citizens at birth, there are many legal permanent U.S. residents who serve in the military. It is also not uncommon that troops serving abroad in countries like Germany, Korea and more might adopt a child born in their host country during their assignments.

The previous USCIS policy treated those children born abroad as “residing in the U.S.” for the purposes of citizenship, while the new one required them to apply for citizenship ― as U.S. citizens voluntarily living abroad would do — rather than receive it automatically.

The move caused an uproar in the services and in Congress, particularly because these children would have been granted automatic citizenship had their parents not been stationed abroad at the time of their birth.