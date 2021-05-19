 Skip to main content
Awards continue for JRTOC Annual Awards Day
In continuing with the Enterprise Ledger’s coverage of the 45th annual JRTOC Awards Day program, we recognize the award recipients for the Senior Army Instructor Leadership Award, the Sons of the American Revolution Medal, the Daughters of the American Revolution Award, the Military Order of the World Wars Award, the Association of the United States Army Award.

The recipients, as well as a description of each award, are as follows:

Senior Army Instructor Leadership AwardThe Senior Army Instructor leadership award is presented to those JROTC Cadets whose performance of duty has exceeded that expected of a cadet in his or her grade and experience.

The award recipients were:

Cadet First Sergeant Ethan Bertie

Cadet Captain Billy Crowder

Cadet Captain Caroline Cutts

Cadet Captain Sara Endres

Sons of the American Revolution MedalThe Sons of the American Revolution Medal is presented to a cadet with a high degree of merit with respect to leadership qualities, military bearing and excellence.

The recipient of the Sons of the American Revolution Medal was Cadet LTC Daniel Babaran Sun.

Daughters of the American Revolution AwardThe Daughters of the American Revolution Award is presented to a cadet in the graduating class and in the upper 25% of the cadets in JROTC and their academic subjects. They must have demonstrated qualities of dependability and good character, adherence to military discipline, leadership ability and a fundamental and patriotic understanding of the importance of JROTC training.

The recipient of the Daughters of Revolution Award was Cadet Captain Kendall Cox

Military Order of the World Wars AwardThe Military Order of The World Wars Award is presented to a cadet who is in good standing in all military aspects and scholastic grades at the time of selection and presentation of the award. The cadet must have indicated by military and scholastic grades, extracurricular activities and individual endeavor a desire to serve their country.

The recipient of the Military Order of the World Wars Award was First Lieutenant Angelica Bobe.

Association of the United States Army Award

The AUSA Most Outstanding Cadet Award is presented to a senior cadet who is in the top 25% of their academic class and in the top 10% in JROTC. The recipient must have demonstrated outstanding qualities of leadership, discipline, courtesy and have been active in school activities during the school year of 2020-2021.

The recipient of the AUSA Most Outstanding Cadet Award is Cadet Major Brandon Blackman.

