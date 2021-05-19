Awards continue for JRTOC Annual Awards Day

Daughters of the American Revolution AwardThe Daughters of the American Revolution Award is presented to a cadet in the graduating class and in the upper 25% of the cadets in JROTC and their academic subjects. They must have demonstrated qualities of dependability and good character, adherence to military discipline, leadership ability and a fundamental and patriotic understanding of the importance of JROTC training.

The recipient of the Daughters of Revolution Award was Cadet Captain Kendall Cox

Military Order of the World Wars AwardThe Military Order of The World Wars Award is presented to a cadet who is in good standing in all military aspects and scholastic grades at the time of selection and presentation of the award. The cadet must have indicated by military and scholastic grades, extracurricular activities and individual endeavor a desire to serve their country.

The recipient of the Military Order of the World Wars Award was First Lieutenant Angelica Bobe.

Association of the United States Army Award