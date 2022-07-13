Back-to-School Bash begins Friday in downtown Enterprise

Main Street Enterprise Director Mariah Montgomery encourages everyone to everyone advantage of much-needed relief from tough economic times and enjoy shopping local during a festive tax-free weekend starting Friday.

Enterprise has joined the State of Alabama in declaring July 15-17 as the 17th Annual Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday. State and local sales taxes have been waived for items such as clothing, school supplies, books and certain computer equipment needed by students as they prepare for the upcoming school year.

“Main Street is excited to partner this year with All-In Credit Union to host this year’s Back-to-School Bash!” Montgomery said. “Come downtown July 15-17. Enjoy music on Saturday and take advantage of the in-store promotions all during the tax-free holiday.

Downtown merchants will be extending hours, offering giveaways and discounts throughout their stores and helping students go back to school with the latest fashion trends, she said. Shopping local helps to support small businesses. The Enterprise businesses are likewise happy to be able to participate in the tax-free holiday with their own sales in order to help ease the financial burden on parents this time of year.

The music and other activities planned for this weekend also help provide a festive atmosphere in beautiful downtown Enterprise as shoppers go about their mission of finding the needed clothing and school supplies.

The tax-free weekend begins Friday at 12:01 a.m. and ends at midnight Sunday. Exempt items include clothing priced at $100 or less per article, school supplies valued at $50 or less per item; books that cost $30 or less per book; and tablets, laptops, computers and printers with a selling price of $750 or less.

“The sales tax holiday offers parents a way to save on back-to-school needs,” said Alabama Retail Association President Rick Brown. “Saving money for consumers while stimulating sales for stores is what this weekend is all about.”

He said although the sales tax holiday targets back-to-school shoppers, any consumer can benefit from the savings offered during the weekend. A wide range of items are exempt during the holiday, so there is a reason for everyone to shop.

For more information, go to the Alabama Department of Revenue website or the Alabama Retailers Association website.