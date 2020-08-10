Back to School

You are the owner of this article.
Zion Chapel Elementary students were in the car line early as Coffee County Schools opened on Monday. At top, Emily Roberts helps a young student out of the car. At left, Coffee County Schools Superintendent Kevin Killingsworth lends a hand to another student. At right, student Hunter Kidd is eager to get his day started. Coffee County Sheriff Dave Sutton reminded drivers to be cautious with the return of school -- not only in school zones but also around school buses.

