Back to square one: UAB expert says social distancing, masks, vaccinations are key to stopping COVID-19 surge

“When the pandemic first started, all we could do was hope and pray for some miracle to get us out of this mess,” Nafziger said. “The miracle has come, and it has come in the form of the vaccine. These vaccines have been studied more than any other vaccine in the history of man. They are very safe, and there is no data that suggests otherwise. We have the vaccine. We have the end to this pandemic in our hands, so let’s get vaccinated and put this pandemic behind us once and for all.”