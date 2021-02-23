Backyard composting year-round

In existing compost piles or bins, decomposition will be slower in cooler weather but it will not stop.

“Especially in Alabama, micro-organisms can continue to break down compost because of the slightly warmer temperatures of our winters,” Smith said.

However, if there are multiple days below freezing, the composting process may come to a complete stop. As long as temperatures remain above freezing, the process will continue to break down materials within the pile or bin.

Spring

During the spring, as the temperatures continue to rise from winter, the compost will pick up a more efficient pace. If a compost pile has been breaking down since the winter, it may be ready for use in spring gardens. Once the compost has been used, refill the bin and continue the cycle.

Summer

The hot summer temperatures are perfect to fully cook down compost. This is also the perfect time to utilize the compost. As rain becomes less frequent, use the moist compost to add moisture to flower beds.

“It is crucial to keep compost piles moist as they break down,” Smith said. “Remember those critical ingredients for the microorganisms to thrive.”