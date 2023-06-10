The Alabama Community College System is celebrating its 60th birthday this year. In the last 60 years, the two-year colleges in Alabama have undergone some significant changes. Jimmy Baker has been the Chancellor of the System since 2017 and oversees the 24 colleges that are spread throughout the state. Baker spoke recently to the Enterprise Lions Club.

Baker said that he grew up in Coffee County and graduated from New Brockton High School. He began his career in education administration when he was named superintendent of Daleville City Schools. He also served as superintendent of the Coffee County School System before moving on to the State Board of Education in Montgomery.

After working closely with the previous chancellor of the two-year college system for several years, Baker was named chancellor in 2017 when the previous chancellor retired for medical reasons.

On his first day on the job, Baker reported, there were nine interim presidents throughout the community college system. He knew, he said, that it was difficult to make significant improvements at institutions that had interim presidents. Facilities across the state needed improvements, curriculum reviews needed to be undertaken, new programs needed to be implemented. None of this could be accomplished effectively with so many interim presidents in place.

One of the first permanent presidents hired would be Matt Rodgers, selected to head up Enterprise State Community College, Baker said. Under Rodgers’ leadership, the college saw upgrades in its facilities, new programs added, and plans made for additional buildings to be constructed on campus. Sadly, Rodgers was lost to a cancer diagnosis only a few years into his presidency. Baker said he was proud to announce that today not one college has an interim president, and progress is being made at many institutions across the system.

Baker reported that the needs of businesses and industry have changed over the years, and so has the mission of the community college system. At one time, the two-year college system consisted of junior colleges, community colleges, and vocational or trade schools. All of those institutions of “higher learning” have been folded into the community college system. Former schools known as vocational or trade schools operate under the umbrella of a community college in most instances and “junior colleges” no longer exist, having been re-designated as community colleges.

As their names suggest, community colleges should have at their core a commitment to work closely with their communities. Baker commented that the system is dedicated to expanding its offerings to train more people for jobs in the local communities, based on the needs of those communities. For example, here in the Wiregrass area, the aviation-based programs offered at the Ozark campus of ESCC have provided employees for the maintenance contractors at Ft. Novosel.

Nursing programs at the Enterprise campus are expanding to provide skilled nursing staff for local hospitals and for the new VA home being built in Enterprise. On campuses located near automobile plants, the programs offered mirror the needs of those plants.

To address the needs of businesses and industries, the ACCS is constructing eight new workforce development centers across the state. In Enterprise, the city has partnered with ESCC to bring such a center to the local area.

Baker reported that some of the programs currently offered at the Ozark campus will be duplicated in Enterprise, but the college will also offer new programs not previously available in Enterprise.

Baker also related that he had met with representatives of the hospitality industry and the independent business owners association and had asked them how the community colleges could help prepare employees for jobs in their respective areas. A large percentage of Alabama adults are not employed, and more recent high school graduates are choosing not to go to college. But, Baker stressed, these people still need to learn a trade or skill so that they can be gainfully employed.

The programs do not have to be lengthy–some can be completed in as little as six weeks. In most instances, students who complete these programs have jobs waiting for them when they finish the course of study.

At one time, the state’s two-year colleges were governed by the State Board of Education. However, Baker noted that after he became the chancellor, the legislature created a separate Board of Trustees to govern the system. John Mitchell, a local business owner, serves as a member of the board.

Baker also said that the local senator and state representative have been very supportive of the community college system in recent years. Even though many post-secondary institutions have seen declining enrollments nationwide in recent years, the community colleges in Alabama have “touched” 160,000 students statewide every year, which is more than all the state’s four-year schools combined, and enrollments at several two-year schools are increasing.

