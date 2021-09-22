Banks oppose far-reaching IRS reporting proposal

The new IRS bank account mining would be intrusive and indiscriminate for bank customers, would undermine the goal of bringing unbanked Americans into the banking system, could increase taxpayer complexity and confusion, would enlist community banks as agents of the IRS while imposing new reporting burdens, would expose banks to penalties for inadvertent errors, and would channel more information into the IRS than it can process. Instead of a fishing expedition that infringes on the privacy of bank customers and occupies resources that could otherwise be focused on serving local communities, the ICBA is urging the IRS to close the tax gap with data it already has.

According to an ICBA poll conducted by Morning Consult, two-thirds of voters (67%) oppose this proposal. Opposition to this IRS proposal is bipartisan and strenuous, with more than half of voters (53%) strongly opposed and only 22% supportive.