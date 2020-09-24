Bats vacate fitness center; focus moves to prevention

“My definition of teamwork is everyone working together to achieve the best results. Fort Rucker saw teamwork in action when the bats made a temporary home at the fitness center,” she said. “DPW, the USDA, Lyster Preventive Medicine, the garrison safety office and MWR all worked together to protect the bats while finding a solution to support our patrons' fitness program.”

She added that the team met numerous times throughout the squatters’ time in the building to ensure all safety measures were in place for patrons and staff while maintaining requirements to protect the bats.

“We are delighted to say our cardio room is now back in operation at the fitness center,” Bludsworth said. “Although the equipment was moved into the main gym for patrons to utilize, the space was limited. The MWR staff did an exceptional job in taking care of our patrons during the bat visitation, but we are delighted our visitors have left and are now at their new vacation home.”

She described MWR’s partnership with DPW in working through the bat situation as “exceptional.”