Baum talks ‘Dancing for Scholarships’ to Lions Club

Dancing for Scholarships has raised more than $20,000 for the Enterprise State Community College general scholarship fund with each of the three events held in 2017, 2018, and 2019.

This year, organizers of the Fourth Dancing for Scholarships Gala held earlier this month raised more than $70,000, according to totals released by ESCC.

Chris Baum, one of the professional dancers participating in the event, spoke to the Enterprise Lions Club about the program.

In the 2017 competition, six couples danced to raise $20,000. In 2018, eight couples helped raise $27,000, and in 2019, eight couples competed to raise $24,000.

In the event, each pair of dancers features one “professional” dancer and one local “celebrity” dancer, Baum said. They design and practice their dance routines for several weeks prior to the extravaganza, which features a dinner as well as the dance competition.

This year’s theme was “Back to the 80’s” and the competing teams created a dance routine to an 80’s song of their choosing. Baum noted that since he is an aviator, his song “might” have an aviation theme. Any guesses as to what that might be? His celebrity partner was Tammy Doerer, the Enterprise director of tourism, and the two of them worked to come up with a dance routine to dazzle the audience and the judges.

Two mirror ball trophies are awarded at the end of the competition. The Judge’s Choice Trophy is given to the couple deemed by a panel of judges to have the best routine. The People's Choice Trophy is given to the couple voted by the audience to be their favorite, and this year went to Kevin Ammons and Allison Robley. The mirror ball trophy for the Judge’s Choice award went to Savannah Seay and Jeffrey Douglas.

Scholarship funds are raised through the donations of businesses, individuals, and organizations. Several corporate sponsors donated $5,000 each. In addition, several other donation packages generated funds for the program. Since the theme was “Back to the 80’s,” the package deals featured names reminiscent of the 80’s, including the $2,500 Cabbage Patch, the $1,500 Roger Rabbit, the $750 Moonwalk, and the $300 Running Man. Individual tickets sold for $75 each and included dinner.

Following his presentation to the Lions Club, Baum and his mother, Sue Baum, demonstrated the Rhumba dance. Sue Baum is also a professional dancer and has participated in past dancing competitions.

