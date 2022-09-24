BBC puts coverage of funeral in context

Sorta like the French declared eons ago, “The Queen is dead. Long live the King.”

The late Rob Conner described the two of us, “We’re like bats that hang upside down in dark closets all day, then roam around all night.”

That characteristic paid off between midnight and day Monday when your scribe stayed awake, completely enthralled by BBC coverage of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral services, during which not one professional talking head/spectator blabbed what they perceived to be insensitively done wrong.

Two hours after Monday’s live broadcast of pageantry, pomp, circumstance, ceremony, reverence and solemn traditions, but not tears, had ended, your scribe cranked the computer that gins these words.

The first item on MSN’s Internet gutter concerned the ceremony’s moment “when (a) religious figure, among the 2,000 mourners inside Westminster Abbey, appeared to shuffle several pieces of paper in his hand before one fell out.

“The dropped-paper trend already has a Twitter account and has sparked a viral flood of responses as social media users investigated what the piece of paper could be and who dropped it, prompting slow-motion footage of the ‘drop’ and even inspiring a fake Netflix series.”

Pathetic.

As were Tuesday’s various fault-finding accusations, some against King Charles in charge.

Hereabouts, MSN visits are canceled.

Throughout Monday’s reverent BBC broadcast, memories of hours spent in Enterprise Junior High classrooms taught by Leonidas Jones (history), Louise Williamson and Mary Mac Chancey (English) and at Enterprise High with Mary Bauer, Gil Kelley and Roberta Tomberlin (English) and Ann Becker (democracy/world history), ran rampant.

Ditto for Enterprise State Community College memories of instructors Patricia Birkmeyer and Bobby Rowe (history) and Shirley Woodie and Imogene Mathison Mixson (English).

Not sure if modern/future teachers anywhere will be allowed to teach the importance of history, literature, home economics, grammar, deportment and dictionaries, much less time-honored traditions like those broadcast Monday.

Your scribe didn’t see protest signs or rowdyism, didn’t hear a discouraging word or anyone hollering “bababouie” during what BBC commentators speculated was the largest gathering of heads of state, likely ever.

Might as well ask, could such patriotic reverence envelop a U.S. presidential funeral nowadays like happened when John F. Kennedy’s services filled airwaves and subsequent newspaper/magazine publications in 1963?

As 1968 EHS classmate Billy Jones says, “You just wasted breath you’re gonna need later in life!”

Not every American mourned Kennedy’s death.

Hmmm.

September 19 events have historically involved heads of state; for example, in 1881, President James A. Garfield died 49 days after having been shot; in 1901, Major League Baseball canceled 11 games for President William McKinley’s funeral.

Much earlier, in 1180, Louis VII, the Younger, King of France died; and in 1902, Maria Hendrika, Queen of the Belgians, transitioned.

In 1922, Queen Wilhelmina, assuming the Dutch throne, gave a 119-word speech; in 1955, a military revolt forced Argentina’s President Juan Peron to resign/flee to Paraguay; and in 1959, Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev was denied Disneyland entry.

Hmmm.

About noon Monday, Mary Cannon delivered word our EHS classmate Janet Corneil, one-time Enterprise Ledger employee, lost her war against cancer.

Quite a sad day.

Worldwide, tears were shed.

Like Queen Elizabeth II, of the Greatest Generation, wrote to George W. Bush/other Americans after 9-11, “Grief is the price we pay for love.”

The BBC knew that …