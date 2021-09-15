Be aware of phone scam involving Alabama Power customers

Scammers are at it again, calling Alabama Power customers and falsely demanding immediate payment of an overdue electric bill and threatening that service will be cut – something Alabama Power never does.

In the latest variation of this old scam, the bogus caller asks for a customer’s bank or credit card information and warns that service will be disconnected if payment is not received within 30 or 45 minutes.

“We want our customers to know that we will never demand an immediate payment on the phone. If somebody says they need an immediate payment, they are not from Alabama Power,” said Alisa Summerville, Alabama Power Customer Service Center director.

In a variation of the scheme, scammers will sometimes contact customers who recently made a payment on their Alabama Power account and falsely claim the payment did not go through and they need to repay it immediately. The call may even look like it is coming from an Alabama Power office when it’s not.

“We strongly encourage our customers: If they receive this kind of demand, or if they’re just not sure whether a call is a scam, they should immediately hang up and contact our Customer Service Center,” Summerville said.